



As we reported last week, The Olympic Channel – the official news and video service of the International Olympic Committee – features some excellent hockey content. Today we focus on the match videos that are available on the channel, giving fans the opportunity to relive some of the biggest moments in recent Olympic history.





Olympic Games Rio 2016

As we all remember, the form book was thrown out of the window in both the men’s and the women’s hockey competitions at Rio 2016. Two unfancied teams ended up standing at the top of the podium for the first time in their respective histories, with Argentina men and Great Britain women taking the gold medals ahead of Belgium and Netherlands respectively. Germany claimed both bronze medals, with the men beating the Netherlands and women getting the better of New Zealand.



Full match replays of all four medal games are available to watch on The Olympic Channel, the links to which can be found below.



Women’s gold medal match: Netherlands v Great Britain

Women’s bronze medal match: Germany v New Zealand

Men’s gold medal match: Belgium v Argentina

Men’s bronze medal match: Netherlands v Germany

Olympic Games London 2012

Although they missed out in Rio, the Netherlands women were wonderful winners at London 2012, defending the title they won at Beijing 2008 by defeating Luciana Aymar’s Argentina in the gold medal game. The Netherlands men were also finalists that year, but were edged out in the gold medal match by 2008 champions Germany. Australia men and Great Britain women, the hosts, took the bronze medals in what was a superb hockey event at the Riverbank Arena.

Links to the full-match replays of the London 2012 medal games can be found below.



Women’s bronze medal match: New Zealand v Great Britain

Women's gold medal match: Netherlands v Argentina

Men’s bronze medal match: Australia v Great Britain

Men’s gold medal match: Germany v Netherlands



Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018

In addition to the brilliant action listed above, you can also find the gold medal matches from the thrilling Hockey5s competition that took place at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Hosts Argentina triumphed in the women’s competition, while Malaysia took the men’s gold medal, with India finishing as silver medallists in both tournaments. Replays of the gold medal matches can be found below.



Women’s gold medal match – Argentina v India

Men’s gold medal match – Malaysia v India



