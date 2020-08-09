By Jugjet Singh





Coach Amin Rahim is not surprised former national hockey coach Roelant Oltmans changed his mind about Malaysia. - NSTP/File pic



NATIONAL caretaker coach Amin Rahim and penalty corner ace Razie Rahim are determined to prove Roelant Oltmans wrong.





Dutchman Oltmans, who resigned as national coach on July 31, delivered an unkind cut in his parting words before boarding his flight to the Netherlands by stating that Malaysia will neither win the 2022 Asian Games nor qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Amin had a sly smile on his face when answering.



"I have been assistant to Oltmans since he arrived after the 2018 Asian Games and have heard him say the same about India and Pakistan many times.



"He told us that India and Pakistan will not win the 2022 Asian Games title. He claimed that they lacked infrastructure and development programmes.



"He used to praise Malaysia for their initiatives to excel in field hockey.



"So, it does not come as a surprise to me when he 'changed his mind' about our country after quitting in a haste," said Amin.



Policeman Razie, currently the No 1 penalty corner flicker, was a bit more diplomatic.



"Everybody has a right to speak their mind, and I respect Oltmans as well.



"But I would like to take up the challenge to prove him wrong. I know my teammates also feel the same," said Razie.



New Straits Times