By Liam Morgan







The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has confirmed Nikolai Aleksandrov remains the legitimate President of the country's hockey federation, despite the official facing embezzlement charges.





Aleksandrov was arrested last December on suspicion of committing economic crimes during his time as chief executive of Russian construction company Mosmetrostroy.



He was released under house arrest the following month before being detained on separate charges in April.



Aleksandrov was then placed under house arrest for a second time in May.



He is accused of concluding a fictitious contract and embezzling the funds from Mosmetrostroy.





The Russian Olympic Committee said the FHTR's elections held earlier this year were illegitimate ©Getty Images



The Russian Field Hockey Federation (FHTR) held an election in February following the criminal charges against Aleksandrov, where Andrei Kananin, an assistant to State Duma deputy Mikhail Buger, was voted in as President.



But the ROC has stated this election was invalid, according to Russia's official state news agency TASS.



"The February elections in the FHTR were recognised illegitimate, and Aleksandrov continues to be the head of this public organisation," the ROC told TASS.



"The elections were held in violation of the charter, since the current President, Aleksandrov, is alive and well and did not submit an application for his resignation.



"The terms of the charter have not expired at the time of the February conference."



The news reported in TASS is repeated in full on the official website of the FHTR.



The scandal surrounding Aleksandrov has also forced the postponement of the Russian national field hockey championship.



Inside the Games