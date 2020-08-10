By Jugjet Singh



THIS year's Razak Cup is expected to be an explosive affair as teams will feature Malaysian national players in the annual tournament.





In some of the previous editions, those in the national team were barred due to various commitments.



While the national men and women's teams have been given the green light to release their trainees for the Razak Cup, the men's junior players have yet to receive theirs due to the uncertainty of Junior Asia Cup dates.



The Razak Cup, on Sept 18-26 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, will be the first local hockey tournament since the Covid-19 outbreak.



"Initially, I had wanted to field the juniors as a team in the Razak Cup," said national women's coach Lailin Abu Hassan.



"However, I did not get the Malaysian Hockey Confederation's (MHC) green light.



"It does not matter as my trainees, a combination of senior and junior players, are allowed to represent their respective state teams in the tournament.



"I believe it will be an exciting come-back to hockey following the Covid-19 outbreak."



The men's competition has attracted 15 teams while 11 teams will compete for the women's crown.



Players, officials and fans will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines during the tournament.



