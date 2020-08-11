2020 promised great Events; Indoors Qualifiers, Pan American Challenge, South American Championships, Junior Qualifiers, our annual Central American Development Championships and the big one, the Olympic Games. Lots of development projects and visits to assist our National Associations….



Suddenly in a blink, COVID-19 was here to stay!





Haiti was lucky. Coach Shiv Jagday from Canada was able to complete the development action, as planned in February.



In March we had to quickly adapt to the new scenario: the lock down!



We run more than 40 free webinars with + 2200 participants from 25 different countries, we worked with FIH Academy to deliver courses.



We tailored Education Programs to assist Facilitators to improve their presentation skills. The hockey family was now interacting online. NAs, athletes, coaches, umpires, technical officers, admins, we all got hold of these communications tools to keep our hockey activities ongoing.



“Open Spaces” brought opportunities for discussions, exchange of ideas and knowledge and experience sharing between pairs.



COVID-19 brought sad news to our hockey family. Emerson Velasquez Vice President of Nicaragua Hockey Federation died. He was a strong supporter of our sport and worked hard to introduce hockey in Nicaragua and in the Central American Games of Managua for the first time.



IOC announced the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021 and the YOGs to 2026. This caused big problems with World Calendar and of course, to PAHF’s.



PAHF Board of Directors run their meeting online. One of the main topics discussed was COVID-19 situation in the region and the next steps to reschedule our Events.



PAHF Board received an update of PAHF Committees and Panels, specially from Health and Safety Panel that presented PAHF Nutrition Guidelines, an important document for Athletes and Team Staff.



Our Social Media and Digital Channels remain very active and they are the door to connect athletes, experts and to join our free Education activities, so stay tuned, more benefits are coming.



Argentina, Costa Rica and Canada went back to training



Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela, informed they are still locked down



Pan American Hockey Federation media release