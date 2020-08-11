By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (front, second from left) and Q-Net managing director Kuna Senathirajah (front, second from right) at the Kinrara Resort in Puchong today. BERNAMA PIC



PUCHONG: Q-Net Malaysia yesterday renewed its hockey sponsorship for another three years to the tune of RM1.5 million.





They first came in as a Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) sponsor in 2015, and had a RM 1.5 million deal for five years.



The new sponsorship is from next year to 2023.



"The MHC are pleased to announce that in these difficult times, Q-Net has renewed its sponsorship for another three years.



"The RM 1.5 million will be used for the development of hockey, as well as other team expenses," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal today.



Q-Net managing director Kuna Senathirajah, who played district-level hockey in Perak, said: "Even though our business is quite small in Malaysia as we are an international company, we want to give back to sports here.



"We are no strangers, as we had sponsored Malaysian badminton and football before," said Kuna.



When asked if Q-Net has plans to field a team in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) or the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) next year, Kuna said it might be considered in the near future.



"We field our Quest International Universiti hockey team in Perak, and also have a team in the Selangor League. In the future, we might also form a JHL or MHL team."



Quest International Universiti in Ipoh, also belongs to the QI Group.



New Straits Times