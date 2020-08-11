By Jugjet Singh





The national body have short-listed two foreign and two local coaches for the job. - NSTP file pic



THE long wait could be coming to an end as the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are expected to name the new national women's coach by Sept 1.





It is understood that the foreign coaches are from Europe (England and the Netherlands).



The MHC have been looking for a candidate to replace former coach K. Dharmaraj since the beginning of the year.



Dharmaraj is now coaching in Indonesia.



"The identities of the four short-listed coaches will be revealed soon. I believe we have some of the best coaches in the world vying for the job," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



The MHC are also expected to name former national coach Paul Revington as technical director by Sept 1.



MHC deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala said: "The foreign coaches, vying for the women's post, will be interviewed again.



"They will have to present a detailed six-year plan to help the women's team become Asia's No 1."



Yesterday, the MHC conducted a workshop to work out plans and kick-start their National Hockey Development Programme.



"It will be similar to the 1Mas programme we had earlier, but there will be more accountability and monitoring this time. "Every state will have their monitoring mechanism, and the MHC will track their progress," added Subahan.



New Straits Times