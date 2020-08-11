Forty years on from one of the greatest Olympic shocks, Cathy Harris recalls Zimbabwe’s unlikely hockey gold



Cathy Harris







It is four years since the BBC delayed the ten o’clock news and more than nine million viewers tuned in to watch Great Britain’s women’s hockey team capture Olympic gold in a pulsating final shoot-out against the Netherlands.





Their historic triumph at the Rio de Janeiro Games was met with joy and celebration. Sadly, many of the squad will have to wait another year to defend their crown after the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Theirs was an unexpected victory, though supported by the medal-winning pedigree of Great Britain’s Olympic programme. But on a beautiful summer morning 40 years ago at the Moscow Olympics, the victors Zimbabwe sprung a far more improbable sporting shock in the inaugural women’s Olympic event.



It was a first Olympic medal of any colour for the fledgling country; the team would not have even qualified for the Games in normal circumstances, let alone pick up a medal. But the United States-led boycott of the 1980 Olympics, in protest against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, left plans for a first six-team women’s hockey tournament in tatters. The best teams in the world ruled themselves out and the IOC was forced to invite countries who would not otherwise have qualified.



Zimbabwe had been independent since April 18, 1980, and Robert Mugabe had been leading the nation, formerly Rhodesia, for only three months when the IOC sent an invitation — 35 days before the opening ceremony.



“It was totally unexpected and completely out of the blue,” Ann Grant, the captain, said. “We weren’t in training, didn’t have a team and hadn’t a clue what to expect but for once in our lives we didn’t have to pay for a trip.”



Included were the identical twins and basketball internationals, Sandy Szechenyi and Sonia Robertson (née Chick). Grant comes from a sporting family — her elder brother, Duncan Fletcher, was a national cricket captain before coaching England to victory in the 2005 Ashes — but her side were woefully short of experience, ill-prepared and hastily assembled.



Their Olympic campaign began in bizarre fashion. Flying to pick up a flight with the Russian carrier Aeroflot in Lusaka, Zambia, they boarded an aircraft that had been used to transport meat. Coping with the overpowering stench, they were strapped in like paratroopers on wooden benches with ropes securing their luggage down the centre aisle.



At the athletes’ village in Moscow, the suffocating security brought home the magnitude of the occasion.



Grant said that they were like excited children when they first saw the Olympic Stadium. They had never seen an artificial surface before, let alone played on one. “We didn’t have the right shoes, because we’d only ever played on sunbaked grass pitches.” Cue “a mad dash” to find the right footwear. Making the most of life in the village, the Zimbabweans socialised with future Olympic champions Sebastian Coe, Daley Thompson and Steve Ovett, who all followed their progress.



In stark contrast to the Great Britain team in Rio, who had a 12-strong support staff, the Zimbabweans arrived with only a manager and Anthea Stewart, their player-coach. Dealing with injuries without a physio or doctor was a concern, but they got by on friendships forged with other teams, particularly Australia and New Zealand, who helped them to source expert medical treatment.



They drew with India and Czechoslovakia and beat Poland, the Soviet Union and Austria, their unbeaten run securing the gold medal and prompting wild celebrations.



But there was a problem: Zimbabwe did not have a national anthem to play at the medal ceremony. “They played the Olympic one instead,” Sarah English, the goalkeeper, said. “But there was the Zimbabwe flag and we were all just so proud.”



At a reception to honour medal-winners at the Kremlin, the team feasted on caviar for the first time in their lives.



“Suddenly everyone wanted to know all about Zimbabwe,” player Liz Chase recalled. “We had such fun meeting famous athletes — everyone wanted a part of us. I remember being filled with pride.”



Back home the stunning success captivated the nation. President Mugabe’s wife, Sally, promised each “Golden Girl” an ox. At the homecoming ceremony to mark their triumph, the squad waited four hours for the officials to arrive. When they did, they were solemnly presented with a small packet of meat wrapped in polystyrene.



The players freely acknowledged that they won without competing against the best in the world. But like many other athletes in Moscow in 1980, they seized their chance and earned their place in history. Those who witnessed the emotional medal ceremony and shared the joy of the players, officials and supporters would not deny the Zimbabweans their day.



Forty years on, the squad has dispersed to all corners of the globe — including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand — and despite the sadness of losing Chase to cancer two years ago, they remain a tight-knit group. “I grew up as a farmer’s daughter and could never have believed what we would achieve,” Grant said. “I still find the Olympic anthem inspiring and emotional.”



