

KESHAV DATT Lone surviving member of 1948 Olympic gold



Today marks a momentous occasion for Indian sports. On this day, 72 years ago, India won its fourth Olympic gold medal. But it was the first for independent India.





Field hockey was at its best in London in August 1948 when India won gold with an all win record.



Of the 20 players who made headlines in London, a lone soul is alive today. We are fortunate to have amidst us one of the London legends. A lone immortal in Kolkata. He is Keshav Datt, the lone surviving member of the 1948 Olympic hockey team that clinched India’s fourth and significantly Independent India’s first gold medal.



On this day at Wembley stadium in London, the Indian team and two officials saw the Tricolour go up as the national anthem played with pride.



A nation that was under colonial rule came out with vengeance and, within a year of gaining independence, beat their masters in their own backyard.



Balbir Singh, was in Delhi last year to witness the special release of Gold, a fictionalized version of the struggle and story of the London Olympic Gold.



Balbir, who passed away at 95 a couple of months ago, was not initially selected for the 1948 Olympics but was later included after a public outcry.



He played the first and last matches at London, scoring six goals in the first phase and then a valuable two in the grand final. Datt was a natural choice for the team as an impact making right-half.



His hometown Lahore was in flames when he was in Bombay to play the National Championship. Khurram, his colleague in the Punjab team, was to save him from mass fury when he had to go there a while later.





A RARE PIC: Double Olympic gold medalist Keshav Datt (r) with 1964 Olympic goldie Gurbux



Datt, a flamboyant midfielder with an awe-inspiring physique, stayed at his brother’s place in Bombay to play for the state in the 1948 Nationals. He helped his team finish second behind Bhopal.



Datt played several sports and was Bengal’s National champion in Badminton. He later joined Port Commissioner before permanently settling into his personal business.



ONLY Keshav Chander Datt, Tarlochan Bawa, Kunwar Digvijay Singh Babu, Captain Kishen Lal and goalkeeper Leo Pinto played all five matches in London.



Balbir Senior went on to play two more Olympics, making it a golden hat-trick.



Datt played at Helsinki 1952 but could not avail of leave for Melbourne 1956 which would have been his third Olympics. Similarly, KD Singh ‘Babu’ also played in the next Olympics as captain.



Keshav married a foreigner and lives in Kolkata out of the public glare. He is taken care of his loving son and daughter.



He is very nearly bedridden and rarely meets visitors.



