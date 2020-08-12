



LAHORE-Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities to help the country regain its glorious past.





He said this while talking to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, who called on him at his office here on Tuesday. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion.



Aulakh and Asif Bajwa discussed the launching of a hockey academy for the training of young emerging hockey players to tape new talent and to groom it on modern lines. Aulakh said that the SBP has always offered every kind of cooperation to the PHF for the revival of national game, which was ruled by the country for many decades.



“We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well. Our country has plenty of hockey talent and we just need to find and groom them,” he said and added: “New sports grounds are also being built in the province. These venues will be very helpful in the revival of hockey in the country.



“The revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. We will have to join hands for this great task. Pakistan will regain its lost hockey glory in near future. The passion of hockey is still alive in our youth just like it was 30 years ago. Our young players just need good grooming and facilities, and in response, they are capable of winning international glories for the country,” added the PHF Secretary.



The Nation