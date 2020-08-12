Mandeep’s oxygen level had dropped, others too taken to hospital as a precaution



Vinayak Padmadeo





The camp is scheduled to start on August 18. File photo



The Indian hockey squad’s six players, including Mandeep Singh, have been shifted to SS Sparsh Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure after Mandeep’s oxygen level dropped below normal.





Mandeep was the first player to be moved to the hospital around 2:30 am today morning. Five others — captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak — were moved to the same designated Covid facility as a precautionary measure in the evening.



All six had tested positive after they were put through the quantitative RT-PCR test after Manpreet and Surender displayed Covid symptoms while in quarantine.



Constant monitoring



“All six athletes in NCOE Bengaluru who tested Covid positive, were being monitored constantly and their vitals were being checked four times everyday — in the morning, afternoon, evening and in night before sleep,” SAI said in the statement.



“During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID,” the statement said, adding: “SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable.”



However, after moving Mandeep to hospital, SAI authorities decided to shift the others Covid-positive players as well as a precautionary measure. Like Mandeep, they are said to be stable. Officials are in touch with the players via video chat over the phone.



Camp under cloud?



The six Covid cases have put a question mark over the continuation of the national hockey camp in Bengaluru. The camps for both men’s and women’s teams are to start on August 18, after the players and staff complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine. With reports that the men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy — scheduled to be held from November 17 to 27 in Dhaka — is set to be postponed, many are privately questioning the need to continue with the national camp. SAI, however, is holding fort as the officials feel calling off the camp will mean risking the players’ health as they may catch the virus while travelling back. SAI is expected to take a decision on whether to go ahead with the camp in the coming days.



The Tribune