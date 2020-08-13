By Josh Rey







A true builder of the game from coast-to-coast, Jenny John gets the nod for the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame





For much of the 1970s, 80s and 90s, the name Jenny John was synonymous with Field Hockey in Canada. John, the legendary B.C. player, coach and administrator is being inducted into the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame in the Builder Category.



John arrived in Victoria from England in 1970 to teach at a private school and expected to go back to England after two years. 2020 marks the 50th year that John has lived here and considers Canada her home. She competed for Canada as a player in the 70s including representing the Red and White at the 1975 World Championships in Scotland.



“The greatest moment for me was number one, to play in Edinburgh stadium number two, to play for Canada,” said John, “…and number three, at the end, I received the flag, the international flag because Canada was to be the host in 1979. So that’s one of my special memories that I had.”



After her playing days, John worked as an administrator and set up clinics and workshops from coast-to-coast to promote field hockey in Canada. She traveled the country sharing her passion for the game and focused on the grassroots development of the sport.



“I was fortunate enough to be at the right time,” said John. “And there was money to allow me to travel. And so I travelled everywhere to promote the game and get people involved and just develop, and that way the game grew.”



John’s dedication and passion for the sport as well as her years committed to growing the game at all levels has earned her a ticket into the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame. Not bad for a former private school teacher who only expected to be in Canada for two years. She has won many awards and received many accolades over the years but her induction into the Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake. “This one, I’ve got goosebumps now thinking about it,” said John. “It is absolutely wonderful because it’s a gift. It’s a gift to me from Canada.”



