Whisper it quietly, we have some formally confirmed fixtures on the horizon with last season's Irish cup latter stages set for September







Hockey Ireland have confirmed the revised dates for the completion of the 2019/20 cup competitions which were postponed following the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown last March.





The men’s Irish Senior Cup will – barring a change in current regulations – take place on Sunday, September 6 with Cookstown hosting UCD and Lisnagarvey welcoming Glenanne in the main event.



All games will be played under the 2019/20 rules and regulations with last season’s registrations being the relevant ones. All personal sanctions also apply, meaning – according to the Hockey Ireland website – Conor Empey must serve an outstanding one-game suspension from before the break.



Both the men’s and women’s Irish Hockey Trophy semis are down for a decision that day as well. In the former competition, holders Waterford are up against Belfast Harlequins and can deploy Sam and Isaac Johnson despite both moving to Dublin for college this term.



South Antrim coming up against Portrane, albeit with the latter missing the services of Imran Khan who has to serve a one-game ban.



North Kildare have a tricky month ahead for their women’s Trophy semi-final date against Portadown with the local lockdown in County Kildare inhibiting their efforts to be match-ready. Armagh face Lisnagarvey in the other side of the draw.



The men’s Irish Senior Cup final will be played on September 19 along with the Trophy and Irish Hockey Challenge final, the last of which is between Portrush and Antrim.



The Irish Senior Cup final between Pegasus and UCD is due on the following day; the students had announced five departures on social media recently – Lena Tice, Orla and Sarah Patton, Suzie Kelly and Abbie Russell – but all are eligible to play in the final should they be selected.



The women’s Challenge final is also on September 20 between NICS and Blackrock as is the Irish Junior Cup with Pembroke and Old Alex locking horns.



The series is complete on September 27 with the women’s Irish Hockey Trophy decider and the men’s Irish Junior Cup between Lisnagarvey and Corinthian.



Elsewhere, Hockey Ireland’s arbitration hearing with Sport Disputes Solutions Ireland over the allocation of European places is on Thursday with the outcome of the hearing likely to arrive within five days.



Irish cup finals schedule (venues for the finals will be confirmed following completion of the semi-finals)



Sunday, September 6



Men’s Irish Senior Cup, semi-finals: Cookstown v UCD, Lisnagarvey v. Glenanne

Men’s Irish Hockey Trophy, semi-finals: South Antrim v Portrane, Waterford v Belfast Harlequins

Women’s Irish Hockey Trophy, semi-finals: Armagh v Lisnagarvey, North Kildare v Portadown



Saturday, September 19



Men’s Irish Senior Cup final: tbc

Men’s Irish Hockey Trophy final: tbc

Men’s Irish Hockey Challenge final: Portrush v Antrim



Sunday, September 20:



Women’s Irish Senior Cup final: Pegasus v UCD

Women’s Irish Hockey Challenge final: NICS v Blackrock

Women’s Irish Junior Cup final: Pembroke v Old Alex



Sunday, September 27:



Women’s Irish Hockey Trophy final: tbc

Men’s Irish Junior Cup final: Lisnagarvey v. Corinthian



The Hook