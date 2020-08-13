The men's hockey team recently suffered a bout of COVID-19 cases, with several key players testing positive for coronavirus after returning to the camp.



New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday announced that the Indian men's and Indian women's hockey teams are scheduled to resume sports activities from 19 August following the completion of their 14-day quarantine period.





After having had detailed discussions with all stakeholders including the Chief Coaches and core probables of both the teams and with the safety and well-being of all the athletes in mind, it has been decided that activities will resume on 19 August at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.



Speaking on the announcement by SAI, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "I say it on behalf of the whole squad that we are very happy to be back at the National Camp and resuming sports activities by following all the protocols, and feeling safe. Having spoken to all the players about the resumption, I have received a positive response from each of them. We look forward to working hard on the team's fitness in this protected environment."



Meanwhile, Graham Reid, the men's team head coach, said, "We are also in constant touch with the six players who have tested positive for COVID 19. They are in good spirits, and are looking forward to a quick recovery. Once recovered and after following the protocol of quarantine, we look forward to having them back with us."



