Vinayak Padmadeo







There is no end to the woes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) management. Days after six national hockey squad players tested positive for Covid-19 — they are under constant observation in a Bengaluru hospital — an assistant director in Bengaluru has tested positive for the virus.





The assistant director, whose name is being withheld as per the Covid protocol, is assigned to the coaching division. He undertook the test on Monday, but he has been on medical leave from August 3. He visited SAI’s Bengaluru facility on Monday to get his medical leave extended. It is not clear whether he was able to meet the doctor on duty at the SAI centre.



Incidentally, the development comes on the day SAI announced that the men’s and women’s hockey teams will resume full training from August 19.



4 contacts



The assistant director is said to have met four of his colleagues from the coaching division before leaving the campus. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on the four staffers by tomorrow. However, if any other staff member develops the Covid symptoms, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted on them and their primary contacts.



As per protocol, the administrative building will be closed until next Monday.



Hockey camp from August 19



Meanwhile, after consultations with Hockey India, SAI has decided to go ahead with the national camps from August 19. The decision has been taken despite the Covid scare in the Bengaluru centre. On Tuesday, the six players who had tested positive — Mandeep Singh, captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar and Krishan Pathak — were moved to a hospital as a precautionary measure.



“After having had detailed discussions with all stakeholders including the Chief Coaches and core probables of both the teams and after giving the utmost priority to the safety and well-being of all the athletes, it has been decided that the sporting activities will be resumed at SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as scheduled earlier,” SAI said in a statement.



The Tribune