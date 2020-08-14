



The Umpires Blood Challenge is in full swing and there is still time for hockey umpires, and anyone in the hockey community, across Australia to go and donate blood.





Impressively, as of the start of August, the hockey umpiring fraternity had made 36 donations as part of the challenge and sat in second place in the challenge – a fantastic contribution.



The donations have comprised of three full blood donations and 33 plasma donations, enough blood to help save up to 108 lives. A huge shout out to one umpire who went and donated for the first time!



The challenge, which started on 1 March, is designed to encourage members of different umpiring associations across the country to donate blood and see who can help save the most lives. Blood and plasma donations help Australians when they need it most.



The donations to come from the ‘Hockey Australia Official’ team so far have come from across Australia, with 10 from WA, 9 from NSW, 8 from both Victoria and Queensland, and one from Tasmania.



Notably, the tallied donations have also come from various age groups, ranging from 30 to one donor being over 70. Thank you to all who have signed up to the ‘Hockey Australia Official’ team and donated blood or plasma so far. Updates on donation numbers can be seen by clicking here.



The challenge runs up until 30 September so it is not too late to get involved and help save a life. Every blood, plasma and platelet donation counts!

How to take part in the challenge

Book an appointment to donate by calling 13 14 95 or visiting www.donateblood.com.au

For those in Victoria currently going through Stage 4 COVID restrictions, please note that blood donation has been declared an essential service by the government, so individuals are allowed out of home to go and donate blood. To learn more on donating blood during current restrictions visit https://www.lifeblood.com.au/coronavirus-update

In order to donate:

All donors need to make an appointment (walk in donors are not being accepted at present). Appointments can be made by calling 13 14 95 or online at www.donateblood.com.au Donations can be made at any donor centre. Hockey Australia Official ’ so every donation can be added to the tally. To join the ‘Hockey Australia Official’ team, simply ask the reception staff at your local donor centre to sign up, or you can sign up online at Importantly, make sure to join the Lifeblood team ‘so every donation can be added to the tally. To join the ‘Hockey Australia Official’ team, simply ask the reception staff at your local donor centre to sign up, or you can sign up online at www.donateblood.com.au/lifeblood-teams#register-or-join-a-team

Hockey Australia media release