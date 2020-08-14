



Ronan Hickey is the new coach with Rathgar men’s first team as he looks to build on the strong work of Stephen Thompson last season, bringing them to the brink of EYHL Division 2.





Thompson has chosen to step away from the coach role and concentrate on playing with Hickey making the switch from Avoca’s women’s first team who he led for the past five years.



He is also the current Ireland Under-18 boys assistant coach and has been tasked with trying to bridge the gap to the national leagues.



Gar missed out last season by the narrowest of margins to Portrane on an EYHL2 berth – the two sides were level when lockdown came with the southsiders having the edge on goal difference but, from last season, tiebreaks were decided on head-to-head meetings.



“Ronan brings a wealth of experience and success to Rathgar, having coached Avoca Ladies for the last five seasons and also a number of Irish Junior boys teams,” read a club statement on his appointment.



“Having played in Leinster Division One for the past seven seasons, with Ronan’s help, we are looking to build on last season’s performances and make the leap to EYHL2.”



