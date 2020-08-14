By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. PIC BY MUSTAFFA KAMAL



KUALA LUMPUR: Three national women's hockey players have become the latest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.





They were supposed to play for newly promoted Division One club Bremer in the German Hockey League this year, but the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) could not provide the release letters.



"The MHC always supports players who want to venture overseas, but it's a pity we could not release the three because of Covid-19.



"There are government regulations to follow as well," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



However, Subahan said when the new technical director arrives, overseas stints will be part of his plans.



It is learnt that former national coach Paul Revington will be appointed as technical director and the South African is expected to report by Sept 1.



"In our discussions, he made it clear that overseas stints will part of his plans. "Unfortunately, for the three girls, the Covid-19 has denied them the opportunity to play in Germany," said Subahan.



The three are Juliani Din, Maizatulhanim Syafi and Nuramirah Syakirah Zulkifli.



Last season, the trio helped Bremer gain promotion to Division One with Nuramirah scoring 15 goals (11 field attempts, three penalty corners and one penalty stroke) in nine appearances.



The 20-year-old was again at her best when she played for HockAdemy in the Malaysia Hockey League in February by scoring 11 goals (10 field attempts and one penalty corner).



And at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, the Kedah-born netted five goals to help Malaysia finish fifth among eight teams.



"It's a pity that the three will not be playing for Bremer, who will feature in the German Division One for the first time.



"If the Covid-19 is contained, they will have a chance to play in Germany next season," said former national player S. Selvaraju, who helped the trio secure their playing tour last year as well as this season.



New Straits Times