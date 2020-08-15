

David Wilman with Helen Richardson-Walsh



Great Britain Hockey is saddened to hear of the passing of former Olympian and Cambridge City Hockey Club Vice President David Wilman, known affectionately as “Olympic Dave” at the club.





Not only was Dave an ever-present on the club’s social media channels, he was also always found at training until quite recently, warming up with everyone else, taking part in every drill and took each game seriously no matter the level. Off the pitch he was always available for a chat, a beer and had the most iconic smile.



Dave played for Cambridge City well into his 70s and would turn up for whoever needed him, wherever they were playing. He was a real club player.



He was known as Olympic Dave for good reason! Dave represented Great Britain in the 1960 and 1968 Olympics. He wouldn’t bring this up very often, but invariably it came up when new players met him for the first time as they were astounded by his control and competitive spirit and felt compelled to ask about him.



When Dave did speak of his Olympic experiences the pride was there for all to see. He was delighted to speak with the likes of Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh and compare notes on how different things were across the generations.



Cambridge City HC President, Tim Ireland, summed up David by saying: "David was a sportsman of the classic variety. Competitive and as hard as nails on the pitch but a true gentlemen off it. He will be remembered with much fondness by the hockey community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."



On behalf of all at GB Hockey, our condolences go to Dave’s family as well as our gratitude for all he did within the world of hockey.



Great Britain Hockey media release