



Hockey Wales is delighted to announce that Martyn Gallivan was elected President of the National Governing Body at the recent General Meeting.





The President is the figurehead of the organisation, representing Hockey Wales at meetings, events and internal and external functions, acting as part of the organisations interface with members as well as being an ambassador and advocate for hockey in Wales and facilitating effective relationships across GB hockey.



Martyn’s first involvement with Welsh hockey was in 1975 when he became a member of WHUA and was a volunteer helper at an international tournament organised by his club. He went on to become an international Grade 1 umpire for both Outdoor and Indoor Hockey.



As a volunteer he has gone on to hold numerous roles within the sport, including a committee member of former Welsh Hockey Association coaching, umpiring and competitions committees.



Martyn brings a wealth of experience to the role through his work on various local, national and international committees.



In 1994 he was invited to join EHF’s Competitions Committee, taking on the responsibility of organising and managing EHF’s club competitions. He went on to become the Secretary of that Committee and also served on EHF’s Appointments Committee for several years. Martyn has also served as independent member of the GB Hockey Performance Officiating Panel.



It was in 2010 when Martyn was appointed FIH’s Competitions Manager, a position held for 10 years working closely with National Associations and Continental Federations, establishing close working relationships with professional, performance and managerial staff.



Talking about his recent appointment Martyn explained how he felt about becoming the second President of Hockey Wales, and his ambition for the role,



“I am both honoured and delighted to have been elected as President of Hockey Wales and am very aware that I have the privilege of following Anne Ellis (HW President 1996 – 2016) in the role.



“To support the organisation’s ambition to deliver world-class hockey experiences, I will use my knowledge and passion for the game to ensure that Welsh hockey is at the forefront of discussions and decisions on the international stage.



“This is a wonderful opportunity that I truly value and would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”



Congratulations Martyn and good luck from all at Hockey Wales.



Hockey Wales media release