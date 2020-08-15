



Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities, Field Hockey Canada selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams for international competitions including FIH Competitions, PAHF Continental Championships and major multi-sport games (e.g. Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games).





Field Hockey Canada is seeking a Head Coach for the Canadian Women’s National Team. Reporting to the High Performance Director, the Head Coach is responsible for athlete preparation, team competition, program planning and management, with an emphasis on strong collaboration through stakeholder engagement and ongoing communication. In collaboration with the High Performance Director, the Head Coach is responsible for the design, content and implementation of a comprehensive training, competition and monitoring program for the Women’s National program.



This position is currently based in Canada and involves extensive travel.



Qualifications



Skills / Background:

Evidence of world-class field hockey coaching experience, ideally with a successful track record of coaching at the international level;

Proof of the ability to work effectively within a team, possessing excellent planning, interpersonal, management and organizational skills, with the ability to collaborate with and inspire others;

Strong engagement and communication skills;

Experience integrating medical, sport science and technology support within a team environment;

Innovative approach to coaching with an appreciation of past success and the ability to draw knowledge from other sports or fields to achieve excellence;

Evidence of commitment to developing effective partnerships to support the national program’s mission.

Education:



The successful candidate will have a demonstrated commitment to coach education throughout his/her career. Evidence of having completed, or being in the process of imminently completing, coach certification at the highest national level is required. An academic degree(s) is considered an asset.



Application:



If you have a passion for working with high performance athletes and collaborating with a variety of stakeholders and believe you posses the appropriate experience and skill set for the position, please submit your resume and covering letter that includes the top 3 reasons why you are the ideal candidate for this position.



Applications are to be submitted electronically by September 1, 2020 to Chief Executive Officer: Susan Ahrens at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, Field Hockey Canada is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs.



We appreciate your interest, however, only those applicants who are selected for an interview will be contacted.



