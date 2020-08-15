Scottish officials are continuing to flourish on the international stage with a number of European appointments recently announced, rewarding their hard work and dedication.





Further to the list of Scottish appointments, Scotland’s Dr Katie Howie has been accepted into group 14 of the EHF Elite Umpires Development Group, which begins in Oct (covid-19 permitting) and is great reward for Katie’s excellent progress.



On 12-14 Feb 2021 at the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Almere, the Netherlands, Anne Wotherspoon has been appointed as TD while at men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Almere, Ged Curran has been appointed as Umpire Manager.



At men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I in Puconci, Slovenia, Alistair Dick will be TO and Jean Duncan will be Umpire Manager. Greig Cunningham has also been appointed as an umpire at the tournament.



Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Oslo will see Scotland’s Scott Baird as TD and at men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Alanya, Turkey, Alex Fedenczuk has been appointed to umpire.



On 19-21 Feb 2021, Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy will be held in Siauliai, Lithuania, with Caroline Ellice appearing as an Umpire while at Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, Victoria Truesdale has been appointed.



Officials Convenor Barbara Morgan said, “The IAP Chair John Heron and myself are very pleased that a number of our umpires and officials have been selected for European indoor tournaments.



“It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our umpires and officials in Scotland. We wish them every success in their tournaments and are hoping that all events will go ahead next year.”



John Heron added, “It’s a fantastic honour that our officials are being recognised for their ability and rewarded for personal commitment.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release