PHF holds exhibition hockey match to mark Independence Day

Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 70
LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday held an exhibition hockey match to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day here at the National Hockey Stadium.



The match was played between Brig MH Atif XI and Brig Abdul Hameed XI.

POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood and former PHF chief Akhtar Rasool graced the occasion as guests of honour.

Before the match, Khalid Mehmood, Akhtar Rasool and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa planted a sapling in the lawn of National Hockey Stadium and cut a cake to mark the Independence Day.

The Nation

