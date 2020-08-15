By Jugjet Singh







THE Malaysian senior hockey team are recovering faster than expected.





The players feel more at ease and are interacting easily with each other during training under caretaker coach Amin Rahim.



This was missing when former coach Roelant Oltmans was in charge.



"Yes, they are more at ease now," said Amin.



Amin will be handling the team until newly appointed head coach Arul Selvaraj reports for duty on Aug 26.





"One of the reasons could be that they are more at ease with a local coach. Arul knows all the players and this could be another plus factor when he reports for duty," said former international Amin.



Amin is still following Oltmans' training programme. However, Arul is expected to have his own plans when he starts coaching the team.



"After speaking to Arul, who is under quarantine, we agreed to follow Oltmans' programme. Once he takes charge, he will have his ideas," Amin added.



The national team are preparing for the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka in November.



