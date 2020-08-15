By Ijaz Chaudhry





Rob Lathouwers, Guust's son



Hockey Families at the Olympics are not restricted to players. It extends to umpires as well.





The most distinguished family is that of Lathouwers of the Netherlands.



Guust Lathouwers umpired in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and 1968 Mexico Olympics.



He had the honour to blow whistle in both the finals: India vs Pakistan in 1964 and Pakistan vs Australia in 1968.



His younger brother Piet Lathouwers umpired in the next two editions, 1972 Munich Olympics and the 1976 Montreal Olympics.



The whistle was next picked up by Guust`s son Rob Lathouwers.



Rob blew the whistle in the next three: 1980 Moscow Olympics, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and 1988 Seoul Olympics.



So seven successive Olympics had a Lathouwer umpiring in the hockey event.



Neither Piet nor Rob umpired in the final, semi-final or bronze medal match at the Olympics largely because of the prevailing rules: umpires with the same nationality as one of the four semifinalist countries were not appointed.



Netherlands made it to the semifinals at four of the five Olympics where Piet and Rob Lathouwers umpired: 1972, 1976, 1984 and 1988.



Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy instituted in 1986 by the FIH, in the name of the eldest of the three Lathouwers, is awarded every two years to an individual for outstanding services to the development and promotion of umpiring.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



