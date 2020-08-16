Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan's Hockey players delighted as sports activities resume

LAHORE: Hockey players, both boys and girls, are excited to return to play grounds and resume training after the government eased the lockdown imposed for nearly five months due to coronavirus.



International women’s player Afshan Noreen said she was happy to be allowed to return to proper training. “We just have to take care of the SOPs and keep in mind that the coronavirus is not over yet. We need to be careful,” she said.

Hockey player Azfar Yaqub said that he has started training in the field after five months and was happy that the activities had started.

“There will be difficulties in the beginning because no matter how much work you have done on fitness and jogging, when you train on the turf you need more stamina,” he said.

The News International

