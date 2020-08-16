By Jugjet Singh



THE postponed men and women's Junior Asia Cups will not be held this year.





This was confirmed by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) yesterday.



The tournaments, which are qualifying events for the men and women's Junior World Cups, in Bangladesh (men — June) and Japan (women — April) were postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The initial plan was to hold both tournaments by the end of the year.



As for the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Bangladesh on Nov 17-27, the AHF will decide later this month on whether to postpone it.



"Both tournaments will not be held this year because of the 14-day quarantine period which is compulsory for those entering into countries," said AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram.



The AHF are looking at moving the qualifying tournaments to other countries.



"It will be tricky as we need to check on the travel restrictions of potential bidders, as well as participating nations' Covid-19 restrictions to the host country," said Tayyab.



Tayyab added: "As for the ACT, the AHF and the International Hockey Federation will discuss soon and make a stand on whether to host it in November."



New Straits Times