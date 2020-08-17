By Jugjet Singh





NATIONAL chief coach Arul Selvaraj is currently in isolation, but his mind is breaking all curfew barriers to plot Malaysia's hockey future.





The former international is serving a 14-day quarantine period after returning from Dublin a few days ago.



The newly hired coach will report for duty after completing the Covid-19 requirement,



"When I had returned to Malaysia recently, I was under house quarantine. It was comfortable. But now, I am confined to my hotel room.



"There is a table and a chair outside my room, and that's where they place my food and water. I am in total isolation, and the television set is my only company.



"However, I am using the isolation to research the Malaysian team by analysing data of players who played at the 2018 Asian Games and last year's FIH Series Finals," said Arul.



Both tournaments were near misses for Malaysia. Japan denied Malaysia an Olympic spot at the Asian Games while the team had to play Britain for a ticket to the Tokyo Games after losing to Canada in the final of the FIH Series Finals.



Britain thrashed Malaysia 9-3 on aggregate to take the Olympic spot.



Arul, however, is finding it difficult to formulate long-term training plans as the Covid-19 pandemic has affected this year's international tournament calendar.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will fix new dates for their tournaments soon.



The men and women's Junior Asia Cups will not be held this year while the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh on Nov 17-27 may also be postponed to next year.



The AHF will decide by the end of the month.



"The uncertainties have made my work difficult. I can't plan the training schedule properly," said Arul, who is on a two-year contract with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).



Assistant coach Amin Rahim is currently handling the men's senior team.



The MHC have also appointed Paul Revington as technical director to oversee both the men and women's squads and grassroots development. The South African will also have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period when he arrives in Kuala Lumpur next month.



The Razak Cup on Sept 18-26 is the only avenue for Arul and Revington to select young players as options for the senior team.



