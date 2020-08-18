South Africa will as of midnight 17 August 2020 move to Alert Level 2 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy.





With this move to Level 2 the country continues to gradually ease restrictions as announced by the President on Saturday 15th August 2020. The current situation regarding COVID-19 is that the number of active cases is declining, the proportion of positive test results is declining and the number of admissions to healthcare facilities is declining. Whilst the situation is improving and a light at the end of the tunnel is on the horizon it is important to note that COVID-19 and the very real threat of a second wave remains a reality.



The National State of Disaster has been extended till 15 September 2020. Whilst the National State of Disaster remains in effect, South African Hockey as a National Federation need to continue to observe and comply with all regulations as issued by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. As such Government Gazette 43584 issued on 06 August 2020 remains in effect until such time that a new directive is given by the Minister. SA Hockey will be making a Return to Competition submission as per this gazette, and will at a later date, once approved issue the Return to Competition Guidelines.



We note that this time remains uncertain for many aspects of our sport and request that members continue to observe and comply with regulations as and when they are issued by national government and the relevant Ministers. School Sport remains under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Basic Education and the relevant directives issued by that department.



We are awaiting the issuance of the latest government gazettes by the various Ministers, in the wake of the President’s address and will in turn advise members accordingly.



SA Hockey Association media release