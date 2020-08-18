Hockey players including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables will benefit from this initiative.





Hockey India announced on Monday that it would provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes not holding employment amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



With sports activities across India slowly opening up post the nation wide lockdown, the Hockey India executive board announced its immediate support to 61 athletes -- 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables.



The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to resume sporting activities.



"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," said Hockey India's officiating resident Gyanendro Ningombam.



"We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.



List of athletes to receive financial assistance:

Senior Men

Nilam Sanjeep Xess Senior Women Rajwinder Kaur Sharmila Dev Bichu Devi Kharibam Rashmita Minz

Junior Men Junior Women Prashant Kumar Chauhan Rashanpreet Kaur Pawan Khushboo Sahil Kumar Nayak Simran Singh Sanjay Marina Lalramnghaki Yashdeep Siwach Ishika Chaudhary Nabin Kujur Jotika Kalsi

Sharda Nand Tiwari Sumita Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh Akshata Dhekale Vishnu Kant Singh Usha Ankit Pal Parneet Kaur Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh Baljeet Kaur Gopi Kumar Sonkar Preeti

Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh Ajmina Kujur Gregory Xess Vaishnavi Phalke Akashdeep Singh Jr. Baljinder Kaur Surya N.M. Mumtaz Khan Uttam Singh Beauty Dungdung S. Karthi Deepika

Araijeet Singh Hundal Lalrindiki Arshdeep Singh Jiwan Kishori Toppo Sukhman Singh Rutuja Pisal Sudeep Chirmako Sangita Kumari Prabhjot Singh Yogita Bora Amandeep Annu

Maninder Singh F Ramengmawii Shivam Anand Kirandeep Kaur

Gurmail Kaur Kavita Bagdi Suman Devi Thoudam Mahima Choudhary

