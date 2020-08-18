Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India provides financial assistance to 61 core probable athletes

Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 17
Hockey players including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables will benefit from this initiative.



Hockey India announced on Monday that it would provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes not holding employment amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With sports activities across India slowly opening up post the nation wide lockdown, the Hockey India executive board announced its immediate support to 61 athletes -- 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables.

The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to resume sporting activities.

"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," said Hockey India's officiating resident Gyanendro Ningombam.

"We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.

List of athletes to receive financial assistance:

Senior Men
 

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

 Senior Women
Rajwinder Kaur
Sharmila Dev
Bichu Devi Kharibam
Rashmita Minz
Junior Men Junior Women
Prashant Kumar Chauhan Rashanpreet Kaur
Pawan Khushboo
Sahil Kumar Nayak Simran Singh
Sanjay Marina Lalramnghaki
Yashdeep Siwach Ishika Chaudhary
Nabin Kujur Jotika Kalsi
Sharda Nand Tiwari Sumita
Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh Akshata Dhekale
Vishnu Kant Singh Usha
Ankit Pal Parneet Kaur
Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh Baljeet Kaur
Gopi Kumar Sonkar Preeti
Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh Ajmina Kujur
Gregory Xess Vaishnavi Phalke
Akashdeep Singh Jr. Baljinder Kaur
Surya N.M. Mumtaz Khan
Uttam Singh Beauty Dungdung
S. Karthi Deepika
Araijeet Singh Hundal Lalrindiki
Arshdeep Singh Jiwan Kishori Toppo
Sukhman Singh Rutuja Pisal
Sudeep Chirmako Sangita Kumari
Prabhjot Singh Yogita Bora
Amandeep Annu
Maninder Singh F Ramengmawii
Shivam Anand Kirandeep Kaur
  Gurmail Kaur
Kavita Bagdi
Suman Devi Thoudam
Mahima Choudhary

Sportstar

