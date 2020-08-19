



Australia’s women’s indoor hockey squad will prepare for next year’s World Cup without one of its most experienced campaigners after Lauren Austin (pictured bottom right) announced her retirement from international indoor hockey.





Pressures to keep up with her demanding work schedule, the impact of COVID-19 restricting travel from Western Australia to Victoria (where her family are based), coupled with the time and investment required to compete at a World Cup, were all contributing factors to Austin’s decision.



“I run a cleaning company in Perth and the impact from COVID-19 has meant a huge increase in the amount of work we are getting,” said Austin.



“This has restricted the time I can dedicate to maintaining the appropriate preparations for the Australian squad as well as the ability to train and play for my local field hockey club.”



“In addition, I have family back in Victoria who I want to be able to visit and support through these very tough times.



“As a self-funded athlete, which is what every member of the Australian Indoor Hockey World Cup squad is, the choice to fund a World Cup against getting back to see and support loved ones has caused me to consider my future playing at international level and come to this decision.”







A perennial member of Australian Indoor Hockey squads since 2006, Austin represented her country at two Indoor Hockey World Cups in 2007 and 2018, scoring five goals across the two tournaments. She has also competed in a host of other international indoor tours, receiving Player of the Match awards on numerous occasions.



“My highlights would have to be scoring a penalty stroke in the last minute to draw against Germany who went on to win the 2018 World Cup, and playing with an array of not only amazing players, but people who I can say are now great friends that I have made for life,” said Austin.



In an international career that has spanned over a decade, Austin witnessed a gradual transition in the way Australian squads train and prepare around big tournaments, and believes the game is in an encouraging and positive position.



“There seems to be more of a push in the last 12 months to try and incorporate more indoor into club hockey and state hockey and there is definitely growing support from Hockey WA in both local and high performance indoor which is fantastic to see,” said Austin.



“With the additional support from our state associations and Hockey Australia, I feel we can continue to improve and develop younger talented players to be more competitive than ever on the international stage and continue to grow interest in what is definitely my favourite form of the game. We still have a long way to go but it always starts with change.”



Thankfully, Austin will not be lost to the Australian indoor hockey scene as she intends to stay involved in various capacities.



“Moving forward I still plan to be as involved in indoor hockey as much as I can be…I just love the game and the people involved in it,” said Austin.



“I will continue to develop my coaching skills and learn more in that area, as well as doing what I can to grow the game in WA and Australia, to help develop generations of players to come through and hopefully one day maybe be back at a World Cup in a coaching capacity.”



As she reflected on the experiences that indoor hockey at the highest level has given her over the years, Austin wanted to extend her gratitude for those who played a part over her journey.



“I want to massively thank all of my teammates and opponents over the years from club all the way to the international level for always helping me be the best I can be, especially those who I have played against for almost my entire career, you know who you are” said Austin.



“To the Victorian girls early on in my career and the WA girls for always supporting me and being there for me, to my Australian team mates it has been amazing playing with you all and to my coaches for your wisdom and for pushing me to be better.”



“To Atlas Hockey and Jinder for your amazing support with world class equipment and anything I have ever needed, you have always helped and couldn’t have done it without you.”



“But most of all thank you to my family for the 100% support of whatever it is I have wanted to do 95% of the time, and for pulling me into line the other 5% of the time. Indoor hockey has given me memories and friends that I will remember and cherish forever.”



Australian Women’s Indoor Head Coach Mark Sandhu took the call from Austin last week and felt firsthand the difficulty of her decision but also her comfort and acceptance in making it.



“It has been my pleasure to have been Lauren’s coach at the 2007 World Cup and in numerous squads over the years. She has been a valuable member of the Australian squad for a long time,” said Sandhu.



“She is a super competitor, aggressive, a highly skilful player and she reads the game really well...she will be missed.



“It is always disappointing to lose a player of her calibre, however we support her decision and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”



The Hockey Australia Indoor Advisory Group and the indoor hockey community also conveyed their congratulations to Austin on her career.



“On behalf of the Hockey Australian Indoor Advisory Group and the Indoor Community, I pass on sincere congratulations to Lauren “Ozzie” as she retires from international competition representing the Australian Women’s Indoor Hockey Team since the World Cup in 2007,” said Hockey Australia Indoor Advisory Chair, Lyn Hill.



“Ozzie has been a respected leader and member of a number of Australian Teams. Her commitment, skills, passion and knowledge of the indoor game have been valued by many and we will miss seeing her on the International scene. It is fantastic to know that we can still look forward to her ongoing involvement in indoor within Australia.”



Hockey Australia media release