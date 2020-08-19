By Jugjet Singh



THE girls have no problems, but eight boys might not be able to play in the Junior Asia Cup after it was postponed to next year.





Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram confirmed on Saturday the Junior Asia Cup, which also acts as a Junior World Cup qualifier, will not be held this year. They will look for a suitable window next year.



With the global war on the Covid-19 pandemic far from over, the 14-day quarantine period enforced by many countries, has made sporting activities a cumbersome and expensive affair.



"All my trainees will still be under-21 next year and so we don't have a problem with the tournament being moved to next year," said national women's coach Lailin Abu Hassan.



However, Lailin felt that to be fair to other countries, the age qualification should be calculated based on this year.



"Even though all my players are safe, what about the other countries? I am sure they will be unhappy if their best players are not eligible to play even though it is not their fault.



"I believe the AHF will take it into consideration when they announce the new dates for next year," said Lailin a former Olympian.



Junior men's coach Wallace Tan has 25 players in training, and eight will be overaged by next year.



"Eight of my trainees will be 22 and overaged to play next year. We will make a decision to appeal on behalf of them when the AHF announces the new dates," said Wallace.



The eight are Aidil Shah (goalkeeper), Azrai Aizad (foward), Shello Silverious (midfield), Nur Asyraf Ishak (defender), Izham Azhar (midfielder), Shafiq Hassan (defender), Nursyahmi Zukifli (midfielder), Adam Aiman (defender).



For the boys, the Junior Asia Cup semi-finalists will qualify for the Junior World Cup (next year) while for the girls, the women's tournament will hand out three tickets. For the record, the Malaysian girls have yet to make their Junior World Cup appearance.



