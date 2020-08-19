Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Africa Hockey Qualifier Still On

Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 55
By Helge Schütz, The Namibian

The South African Hockey Association will still try and host the Indoor Africa Cup at the end of September following the easing of lockdown regulations over the weekend.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday announced that all gatherings will be limited to 50 people, while spectators will not be allowed at sporting events.

With indoor hockey squads consisting of 12 players, it would be possible to stay within the 50-mark limit, the website mycomlink.co.za reported on Sunday.

"Following the President's announcement last night that professional sport is allowed to continue without spectators, the South African Hockey Association is sticking to their plan of trying to host the African Indoor tournament scheduled for the last week of September at Ashton College," it said.

