



Lucas Vila is set to join Pat Harris in making the move from Mannheimer HC to KHC Leuven in Belgium in one of this summer’s eye-catching transfers.





The 33-year-old Argentina international enjoyed a strong three-year spell in Germany, winning an EHL bronze medal in 2019 while he was also a gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in 2016.



It means he is bound for another new European destination following previous spells with Harvestehuder THC, Tilburg, HGC, Orée , Den Bosch, Club de Campo, Real Club de Polo and Mannheim.



Going in the opposite direction, Andreu Enrich has taken on the coaching role at Mannheim after a season at Leuven.



Vila becomes the fourth signing this summer by Leuven after Harris, Jerome Dekeyser (Uccle) and Sean Murray (Rotterdam) while Daragh Walsh has returned to Three Rock Rovers in Ireland.



Elsewhere, Philippe Simar will link up with Royal Leopold where he joins his cousin Tanguy Zimmer and brings a ferocious scoring record, netting 89 goals in the past two seasons with White Star.



“I hope I can bring that something extra to allow Leo to win the title. And playing with Tanguy, with the World Cup in sight, it’s great,” he said of the move.



Nicolas Della Torre is on the move to KHC Dragons – who will play in the EHL Men’s Cup next Easter – where he will join forces with fellow Argentine player Lucas Martinez.



