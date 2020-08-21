

Tim Nurse - Gareth Griffiths



England Hockey are delighted that U21 internationals Gareth Griffiths and Tim Nurse have been recognised as 2020 TASS Stars Award Finalists.





The duo, both supported by TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme), have been shortlisted in recognition of their fantastic achievements on the sporting field and in their academic studies.



Nurse has been nominated for ‘Athlete of the Year’ alongside beach volleyball brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello and kite foiling’s Francesca Maini. This award is awarded to athletes in ‘recognition of their outstanding achievement this year in their sport and/or study’.



The University of Bath student was named Player of the Tournament as England’s U21 men claimed a historic Junior EuroHockey silver medal last summer. A member of the Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP), he then also played a crucial role as GB’s U21 squad defended their Sultan of Johor Cup title in October 2019.



Griffiths has been shortlisted in the ‘Most Committed’ category for athletes who have ‘shown dedication to both study and/or sport, including excellent time management and balancing demands’.



He also formed a crucial part of the England team that claimed their best Junior EuroHockey result in more than 20 years, scoring against The Netherlands in the semi-final. The Nottingham Trent University student, also part of the GB EDP, then joined Nurse as GB’s U21s claimed a second straight Sultan of Johor Cup win with a dramatic victory over India.



The winners for each award will be announced on Twitter on Friday 21 August. Please join us in wishing both of our athletes the very best of luck and congratulate them on a fantastic achievement.



England Hockey Board Media release