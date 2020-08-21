By Jugjet Singh



OVERAGED players will be allowed to feature in the men and women's Junior Asia Cups, provided both tournaments are held in the first quarter of next year.





This was confirmed by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram yesterday.



The confirmation brought cheer to the Malaysian boys' camp as eight players who turn 22 next year will now be eligible to play in the Junior Asia Cup.



The men and women's Junior Asia Cups double up as qualifiers for the Junior World Cups.



However, the Malaysian women's status quo remains as the trainees will still be under-21 next year.



"The AHF, following the International Hockey Federation endorsement, have agreed to allow those who turn 22 to play in the both Asia Cups, which can only be held next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The tournaments were postponed to next year due to the pandemic and to be fair, players who turn 22 will be allowed to play provided both events are held in the first quarter of next year.



"If both tournaments are not held by then, we will revert to the Under-21 ruling.



"This is because the Junior World Cup will be too close to call after that," said Tayyab.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal welcomed the gesture.



"It is a fair ruling because the players have been training and preparing for at least half their lives to play in the men's Junior Asia Cup, and it is no fault of theirs that the tournament can't be held as scheduled.



"I am sure the other competing countries will also be happy with the ruling.



"Now, we have eight players who will be eligible to play even though they will turn 22 next year," said Subahan.



The eight trainees who will turn 22 are Aidil Shah (goalkeeper), Azrai Aizad (forward), Shello Silverious (midfield), Nur Asyraf Ishak (defender), Izham Azhar (midfielder), Shafiq Hassan (defender), Nursyahmi Zukifli (midfielder), Adam Aiman (defender).



Meanwhile, the AHF also announced that the men's Asian Champions Trophy will be held on March 11-19 next year in Bangladesh.



The tournament was initially scheduled for November this year.



New Straits Times