LAHORE -Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that they are collaborating with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the revival of hockey in the country.





Rai Taimoor said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.



Others present on the occasion were Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, DSO Sargodha Manzer Fareed Shah and PMU officials.



The meeting was convened to review sports project including revival of hockey (hockey league), inauguration of Tehsil Sports Complex at Mianwali, revival of sports period in schools, soft playfield (Land of BoR), sports policy and establishment of sports school in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).



Arshad briefed the meeting thoroughly about the sports projects.



Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor said: “Hockey is our national game and we are fully collaborating with the PHF for the revival of national game. In this regard, we are planning to hold a hockey league and setting up hockey academies in different cities of the province. The country has great talent in sports as well as in hockey and we are eager to find and groom such talent."



The Nation