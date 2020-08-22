Anmar Goodridge-Boyce





Marlon Daniel (left) of ABC trying to stop Ryan Burke of Island Hockey who scored his team’s first goal. (Picture by Marlon Daniel (left) of ABC trying to stop Ryan Burke of Island Hockey who scored his team’s first goal. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe.).)



A Badd Connection (ABC) and Island Hockey are favourites to reach the finals of the Barbados Hockey Festival after ending day two on top of the four-day tournament at the Wildey Hockey Centre.





After losing 3-1 in the opening game yesterday, ABC twice defeated Du Badd Crew (DBC) 2-1 and 2-0 to move top of the men’s standings with six points.



In the first encounter, former Alexandra School player Shaile Babb opened the scoring for ABC in the fourth minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the circle after clever movement down the right flank and stepping ahead of a defender before slotting home supremely.



Babb’s goal prompted momentum for ABC who looked the better team in the earlier exchanges. (AGB)



Nation News