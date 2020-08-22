Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

ABC and Island Hockey move on

Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments

Anmar Goodridge-Boyce


Marlon Daniel (left) of ABC trying to stop Ryan Burke of Island Hockey who scored his team’s first goal. (Picture by Marlon Daniel (left) of ABC trying to stop Ryan Burke of Island Hockey who scored his team’s first goal. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe.).)

A Badd Connection (ABC) and Island Hockey are favourites to reach the finals of the Barbados Hockey Festival after ending day two on top of the four-day tournament at the Wildey Hockey Centre.



After losing 3-1 in the opening game yesterday, ABC twice defeated Du Badd Crew (DBC) 2-1 and 2-0 to move top of the men’s standings with six points.

In the first encounter, former Alexandra School player Shaile Babb opened the scoring for ABC in the fourth minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the circle after clever movement down the right flank and stepping ahead of a defender before slotting home supremely.

Babb’s goal prompted momentum for ABC who looked the better team in the earlier exchanges. (AGB)

Nation News

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.