



Nancy Stevens, the winningest coach in NCAA field hockey history and leader of the UConn field hockey program for the past 30 seasons, has announced her retirement as head coach of the Huskies, effective September 1.





Stevens' long-time assistant coach, Paul Caddy, has been named as her successor and Stevens will remain involved with the program as a volunteer assistant coach.



"After 43 years as a collegiate coach, I have decided to announce my retirement. It has been my great privilege to lead the UConn Huskies for the past 30 years and I look forward to supporting our remarkable student-athletes as their volunteer assistant coach this year.



"Paul Caddy and Cheri Schulz have supported my efforts for the past twenty years and I am eager to return that loyalty and support as Paul leads our program going forward. I am thrilled that one of the top field hockey minds in the country has been named head coach of the UConn Huskies. Paul will work tirelessly to keep our program among the nation's elite and consistently chase championships in the seasons ahead."



"I was given opportunities to coach at four amazing institutions: UConn, Northwestern, Penn State and Franklin & Marshall. Working with bright and talented student-athletes has been a source of great joy and for that I will remain incredibly grateful. They have enriched my life immeasurably.



"We always take time to recognize the invaluable contributions of "the team around the team". Success is the result of a collaborative effort. I will forever be indebted to our terrific support staff and visionary university leaders. Our Alumni burn with a passion for their university and our sport. That has motivated us each day to pursue excellence in all aspects of our program.



"The future for UConn field hockey couldn't be any brighter and I am so proud to have been a part of its enduring legacy. Go Huskies!"



Stevens led the Huskies to three National Championships (2013, 2014 and 2017) and helped revive a program to elite status in Division I field hockey. Under Steven's tutelage, the Huskies reached the last 17 NCAA Tournaments and advanced to 10-consecutive NCAA Quarterfinals. Stevens finishes her career with an all-time record of 700-189-24 and is the only coach in the history of the sport to reach the 700-win plateau.



"Nancy has had a legendary career and has positively impacted countless student-athletes," director of athletics David Benedict said. "UConn field hockey has been a tremendous source of pride for the university community for decades and we are all grateful to Nancy for her leadership. Elevating Paul to the head coaching position was an easy choice though as he learned a great deal, and contributed greatly to the success of the program, over the last 20 years. Paul is up to the challenge of succeeding a legend. I am thrilled that Nancy will remain connected to the program in a volunteer assistant coach capacity as Paul, and the entire program, will continue to benefit from her expertise."



"I am honored to follow Nancy and the legacy she has built here at UConn, said Paul Caddy. "I am fortunate to have coached 20 years here at UConn mentored by Nancy. Who better to learn from than a 3 time National Champion and the winningest coach in NCAA Division I field Hockey History. I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence Nancy, Cheri and I have created here at UConn. I want to also thank David Benedict for giving me this opportunity and showing his continued support for our program."



In her 30 years as head coach, UConn appeared in 24 NCAA Tournaments, reached 18 NCAA Quarterfinals, 10 NCAA Semifinals, won 19 Big East Tournament titles and 19 Big East regular season titles while producing 50 First Team All-Americans. Stevens led the Huskies to a No. 1 national ranking in five different years (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 1999).



A 2007 NFHCA Hall of Fame inductee, Stevens won NFHCA National Coach of the Year honors on three occasions. She earned nine Mideast Region Coach of the Year, 13 Big East Coach of the Year awards and saw 11 of her former players don the red, white and blue with the U.S. National Team.



Before taking over at Connecticut, Stevens served as the head coach at Northwestern University for nine years. She led the Wildcats to eight consecutive NCAA Division I Championship quarterfinal appearances (1982-89), three NCAA semifinal games (1983, 1985 and 1989) and four Big Ten Championships (1983, 1984, 1985 and 1988). During her final season in 1989, Stevens directed her Wildcat field hockey team to an 18-4-1 record and a third-place finish in the NCAA Championship. Her 1985 team also finished third at the NCAA Championship.



Stevens also acted as Northwestern's assistant lacrosse coach for nine years and helped guide the Wildcats to five NCAA Championship appearances in her final seven seasons. She has been a part of the U.S. Field Hockey National Coaching Staff, serving in that capacity from 1982-1990. In 1997, she took over as coach for the U.S. Under-19 National Team - named "Team of the Year" by U.S. Field Hockey. She was head coach of the U.S. Junior National Team from 1982-84, while coaching in the U.S. Olympic Developmental Program. Stevens has been a U.S. Olympic Festival head coach five times since 1985, leading her team to a gold medal in 1986 and to a silver medal in 1985.



Prior to coaching at Northwestern, Stevens was head field hockey and lacrosse coach at Franklin and Marshall College for two seasons. Her 1979 F&M team placed second at the AIAW National Championship, while her 1980 team reached the quarterfinals. A member of the U.S. National Team from 1974-79, she competed in the 1975 World Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland. That team was captained by former UConn coach Diane Wright.



Originally from Manheim, Pa., Stevens received her bachelor's degree in education, summa cum laude from West Chester University in 1976. She captained the 1975 field hockey team at West Chester that won the AIAW National Championship. She was a 2003 inductee into the West Chester University Hall of Fame and received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018.



In 1979, she received her master's degree in sports psychology from Penn State. There, she also served as assistant field hockey and lacrosse coach from 1977-79, with the lacrosse squads winning AIAW National Championship titles in 1978 and 1979.



Content Courtesy of UConn Athletics



USFHA media release