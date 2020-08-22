



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Due to the unfortunate continuing reality of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, World Masters Hockey (WMH) has determined that it will be necessary to delay the next Masters Indoor World Cup (MIWC) by one year until March 2022. This prestigious international competition will include separate divisions for O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-55 age groups for both men and women, with an expected 40 or more total teams participating from all regions of the world.





Organization of this event will continue to be led by David Sculley, chairperson of the WMH MIWC organizing committee for USA Field Hockey and a participant on the U.S. Men's Masters Team in the last two MIWC events. He will continue to work in close partnership with renowned tournament director Nigel Traverso, U.S. Women's Masters Athlete Maria Keesling, USA Field Hockey's Lifetime Engagement Promoter Kendra Lucking and National Development Director Sally Goggin, as well as many additional members of the USA Field Hockey Staff. These volunteers are committed to providing a world class event which is a competitive and fun experience for all participants.



David Sculley commented on postponement saying “Unfortunately, this one year delay is indeed necessary for the health and safety of all participants. We wish all of our hockey friends well during these difficult times, and await better days ahead when we can celebrate our sport together with indoor [field] hockey nations from across the globe. Until then, we will continue to work hard to make the MIWC 2022 a truly memorable event - and something to look forward to.”



Exact dates and details for both the MIWC 2022 and indoor masters trials will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. USA Field Hockey and the 2022 WMH Masters Indoor World Cup Committee will be seeking volunteers and sponsors to support the tournament’s organization and execution. If you are interested in working on this exciting event, please contact David Sculley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







