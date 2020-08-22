By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA are ready to play in the men's Junior Asia Cup with or without the eight players who are in a quandary.





The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will only allow overaged players (who turn 22 next year) to play for their teams in the men and women's Junior Asia Cups, which double up as qualifiers for the Junior World Cup, if they are held in the first quarter of next year.



If the Junior Asia Cups are held after the first quarter, the overaged players will be barred from the tournaments.



It all depends on whether a Covid-19 vaccine is developed by March.



The eight trainees in question are Aidil Shah (goalkeeper), Azrai Aizad (forward), Shello Silverious (midfield), Nur Asyraf Ishak (defender), Izham Azhar (midfielder), Shafiq Hassan (defender), Nursyahmi Zukifli (midfielder), Adam Aiman (defender).



Both tournaments were postponement to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Now that we know the situation, we will prepare for both eventualities," said national junior coach Wallace Tan.



"If the tournament is held by March, we will utilise the overaged players.



"However, I believe we will still charge into the semi-finals without them if the tournament is held after the first quarter."



The top four in the men's Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the Junior World Cup while only the top three will make it from the women's event.



An official revealed that the 14-day quarantine period is their biggest hurdle.



"Quarantine upon arrival practised by countries worldwide is stopping international tournaments from being held.



"If both the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) and Junior Asia Cup are held this year, teams will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Dhaka (Bangladesh) with players and officials required to undergo several Covid-19 tests during that period.



"Also, there can be no friendly matches or training sessions during quarantine as players will be under 'hotel arrest'.



"So, it's next to impossible to convince competing nations to board a plane this year," said the official.



The AHF have also postponed the ACT to March 11-19 in Dhaka.



