Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

MHC confirm delay in naming new women's coach

Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 60
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala. NSTP FILE PIC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) disclosed that there will be a slight delay in naming the new women's national coach.



The confederation have shortlisted two foreign and two local coaches for the job.

"We initially wanted to name the new coach by early September. However, there will be a slight delay as we want to conduct online interviews with the candidates first.

"We will, however, be naming a new coach later in September," said MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.

The MHC have combined both the women's national senior and junior teams.

"We want an eight-year plan in place for the women's team.

"The candidates need to present their long-term programmes during the interviews."

Lailin Abu Hassan, who is currently coaching the combined women's team, will be retained as an assistant to the new head coach.

The hunt for a new women's coach started in January when K. Dharmaraj decided not to re-apply for his position.

Dharmaraj is now coaching a women's team in Indonesia.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.