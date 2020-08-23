By Jugjet Singh





MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) disclosed that there will be a slight delay in naming the new women's national coach.





The confederation have shortlisted two foreign and two local coaches for the job.



"We initially wanted to name the new coach by early September. However, there will be a slight delay as we want to conduct online interviews with the candidates first.



"We will, however, be naming a new coach later in September," said MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.



The MHC have combined both the women's national senior and junior teams.



"We want an eight-year plan in place for the women's team.



"The candidates need to present their long-term programmes during the interviews."



Lailin Abu Hassan, who is currently coaching the combined women's team, will be retained as an assistant to the new head coach.



The hunt for a new women's coach started in January when K. Dharmaraj decided not to re-apply for his position.



Dharmaraj is now coaching a women's team in Indonesia.



New Straits Times