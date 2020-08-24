Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Island Hockey do the double

Published on Monday, 24 August 2020
Anmar Goodridge-Boyce,


Island Hockey, who played unbeaten in the women’s competition, celebrating their rousing success. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe)

Island Hockey are double crown champions of the 2020 Barbados Hockey Festival.



With a decent-sized crowd at the Wildey Hockey Centre, Island Hockey defeated both Du Badd Crew (DBC) and A Badd Connection (ABC) 1-0 and 2-0, respectively, to be kings and queens on a heated Sunday afternoon.

After a very pacey opening quarter, Barbados’ best national male player, Akeem Rudder, gave Island Hockey a deserved lead in the 15th minute, scooping the ball past Dario “Superman” Greenidge at the top right corner and into the back of the net, triggering celebrations from the spectators.

ABC offered little offence, with leading goalscorer Shaile Babb alone up front for the 50-minute contest. It was no surprise when Island Hockey doubled their advantage on the verge of the half-time whistle.

Nation News

