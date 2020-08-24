Suzanne McFadden





Black Stick Megan Hull in action against China in Christchurch last year. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



Gutted not to be at the Olympics, Black Stick Megan Hull returned home to the paddocks of Pongaroa - and rediscovered the joy of grassroots hockey.





It’s not quite the field Megan Hull imagined she could have been on - more a flat sapphire blue than a rolling emerald green.



It was Hull’s dream that in August 2020, she’d be running out onto the artificial turf of the Oi Central Seaside Park Sports Forest, in Tokyo, kitted out in the Black Sticks dress trying to win Olympic gold.



But fate intervened, the Olympics were postponed, and Hull instead found herself running through the grass fields of her family’s 1000-acre (400ha) farm in Pongaroa, a rural settlement in the Tararua district.



This isn’t an escape; Hull is happy in either environment. In fact, for the past week, the Auckland-based player has alternated between helping introduce new calves into the world and training with some Black Sticks team-mates in Palmerston North.



The unflinching defender, a revelation in her comeback into the Black Sticks last season, openly admits she was “gutted” when the Olympics were put off for a year. She was an obvious contender for the New Zealand team in Tokyo.



But Hull found solace returning to her roots – and the family farm – in level 4 lockdown. And as fortune would have it, she’d just left home in Auckland and headed south again the day before the latest rise in Covid-19 levels.





Black Stick Megan Hull has gone back to her roots while the Black Sticks have been out of action. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images



By no means has she abandoned her Olympic dream. She’s keeping up her hockey fitness - managing to run over the farm, play for her sister’s club side, and train alongside New Zealand hockey icon Kayla Whitelock and up-and-coming internationals.



“There have been ups and downs through all this,” 24-year-old Hull admits. “But you go back to the people who support you, who ride the wave with you. Spending time with my family, who mean the world to me, has really helped me get through this.”



Hull knows, too, that she’s supported by the 400 or so good townspeople of Pongaroa, who’ve been known to gather to watch her Black Sticks matches live at the local pub. The most famous resident before her was probably Maurice Wilkins (born in Pongaroa in 1916) who won the Noble Prize for his role in discovering the structure of DNA.



The Hulls’ sheep and beef farm - roughly 200km north-east of Wellington - is a little off the beaten track. “You’re cut off from everything, there’s no mobile reception, so it’s a bit of a sanctuary,” Hull says. “I’ve been so grateful to be surrounded by so much space.”



This is the corner of New Zealand where she grew up, first picking up a hockey stick when she was four. Her earliest memories of the game are playing six-a-side on the grass fields in Eketahuna with her mum as coach. “If we wanted to play on the artificial turf, we had to shoo the sheep off first,” Hull recalls.





Aussie Brooke Peris of Australia is challenged by Black Stick Megan Hull in Sydney last year. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images



The youngest of four kids, Hull’s two sisters played hockey, and her rugby-playing brother Joseph spent hours throwing a ball with her on the back lawn. “I could have been this annoying little person – there was quite an age gap between them and me - but they were just so lovely to me,” she says.



She moved to Masterton as a boarder at Wairarapa College, where her hockey career took off. She was 15 when her first XI won the Federation Cup – the national schools title – and she made the Junior Black Sticks at 16.



But Hull’s path always came back to the land. In the holidays, she found jobs on farms or with the local shearing gang – as a rousie picking up the shorn fleece. During summer breaks from studying at the University of Waikato, where she majored in public relations and agribusiness, she came home to help her brother-in-law milk cows.



Now she’s back on a dairy farm in Ashurst, just outside Palmerston North, where her sister, Wendy Ridd, and her husband are share farming.



“I’ve been out and about on the farm helping. It’s been amazing to see them in action during calving season – it’s such a crazy busy time and it’s pretty inspiring to see how hard they work,” says Hull. She and her partner, Geoff, spent the weekend with her parents at Pongaroa, just over an hour’s drive away.



Hull has also been “taken in” by the High School Hockey Club’s premier women’s side, where her sister is the player-coach.





Black Stick Megan Hull was playing arguably her best hockey before Covid-19 struck. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



“It’s been the best – the fun, the friendships, the pure enjoyment. It’s just so cool to be playing again,” says Hull. The Black Sticks last turned out on March 1, beating world No 3 Argentina in Christchurch, before the pandemic brought the world Pro League to a standstill.



“When you strip it all back, you play because you love it. And getting to play hockey with my sister is special - I’ve been wanting this to happen for a long time.”



When she’s been back home in Auckland, she’s played for the Takapuna club in the North Harbour competition.



Now Hull has returned to the Manawatū, she’s working out with a clutch of Black Sticks team-mates in the hub set up in Palmerston North - including goalkeeper Georgia Barnett, young striker Olivia Shannon and 256-test veteran Whitelock.



Some sessions are run by Whitelock’s younger sister, Verity Sharland – a former Junior Black Stick and now a coach on the rise.



“There’s such a wonderful crop of younger players in this region and I’ve been very lucky to play and train alongside those girls,” Hull says. “And I’m learning so much spending time with Kayla. She’s such a legend, on and off the field.”



Hull and Whitelock will be team-mates again in the new Premier Hockey League, created out of Covid to give the country’s top players turf time, and doubling as trials for the August 2021 Olympics. The league was due to start last week, but with all the games at the new national hockey centre in Auckland and the city sitting at level 3, it too has been postponed.



Hull’s yet-to-be named team covers the lower North Island. “We could be The Country Battlers,” she quips. “I really hope it goes ahead. There’s such a great buzz around the competition, and it will be an amazing showcase of hockey.”



Maybe not as amazing as an Olympic hockey tournament.





Black Stick Megan Hull fights for a loose ball with American Kathleen Sharkey in Pennsylvania last year. Mitchell Leff



“Like for so many other athletes, it was super disappointing when it was postponed, and it took some time to get over that,” admits Hull, who was arguably playing the best hockey of her career.



Black Sticks coach Graham Shaw describes Hull as an honest, hardworking hockey player with “a huge future ahead of her” in the Black Sticks.



“Megan is an outstanding person who carries herself well and has an ability to connect with everyone in the team,” he says. “She brings an authentic approach to her hockey.”



Hull first made the Black Sticks after the Rio Olympics in 2016, played four tests but was then dropped from the squad.



She moved to Melbourne, playing for the Southern United club – “I found my love for hockey again there” – and was recalled into the New Zealand team at the start of 2019 for the first season of the Pro League.



“Perspective is really key for me,” says Hull. “Yes, it was really gutting and the team had been working hard towards a common goal. But I think about people who are losing their jobs, and have to pay mortgages and feed their kids, and I’m like, ‘You’re okay, Megan’.



“Obviously there’s a bit of you that thinks about the Olympics, but I try hard to stay in the moment. It would be such a massive honour for me and my family to go to the Olympics - it represents so much that others have put into me becoming the major battler that I am.



“I seriously can’t believe that I’m even in the Black Sticks. But if I could contribute to the team to do something that no other Black Sticks women’s team have done before [and win an Olympic medal], it would be a great privilege.”



