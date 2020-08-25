



Hockey New Zealand will confirm a new start date for the inaugural Premier Hockey League later this week.





The first three rounds of both the men’s and women’s league, due to run between 20 and 30 August, were postponed due to the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions.



Hockey NZ is currently working through what yesterday’s extension of the Level 3 restrictions means for this exciting new league, which will see our top players go head-to-head in an eight-team (four men and four women), round-robin competition at the new purpose-built National Hockey Centre in Albany, Auckland.



In addition to this postponement, all hockey facilities in Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour will be closed until Alert Level 3 restrictions are lifted at midnight on Sunday 30 August.



For the rest of New Zealand, please contact your local Association as community hockey can continue at Alert Level 2 with gathering sizes limited to groups of 100 people and contact tracing in place.



Please continue to stay safe in our battle against Covid-19.



Hockey New Zealand Media release