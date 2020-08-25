By Jugjet Singh





National players of both genders have been released to play in the Razak Cup. - NSTP/File pic



THE Covid-19 pandemic has a "positive" effect — it has given the national men's and women's hockey teams more time to rebuild for a packed calendar next year.





Other than the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which ended in February, there has not been a single international tournament or friendly match for them to prepare for. Only the Razak Cup remains standing in September.



The lull in competitions this year will enable more time for new coach, Arul Selvaraj who succeeded Roelant Oltmans, to be with the national men's team.



And it also makes the ongoing search for a women's head coach less hectic,



"I will end my 14-day quarantine on Wednesday (tomorrow) and meet the players after my second Covid-19 test.



"I will get a chance to be with the players for a longer period now that the ACT (Asian Champions Trophy) has been moved to March next year.



"It will be used as a bonding period to get to know each and every player, and get the best out of them," said Arul.



Arul won't be a stranger to the senior players as he was the Univertiti Kuala Lumpur coach in February when they won a triple in the MHL.



However, he will need to get to know some of the younger players better.



The ACT was scheduled to be held on Nov 17-27 in Dhaka, but has been moved to March next year because of the pandemic.



"The postponement of the ACT will give the coaching set-up more time to prepare a team as we will have a tight schedule to follow.



"I believe next year will start with MHL, then ACT and finally Azlan Shah Cup if all goes well.



"The next few months will be utilised to prepare for a hectic schedule," said Arul.



The only local tournament left is the Razak Cup on Sept 18-26 at the National Stadium.



National players of both genders have been released to play in the tournament, and it will be used as a selection ground for more youth players.



