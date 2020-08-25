Indian women’s hockey, for long underrated and under-performed, thought to be subdued and submerged to their male counterparts, seem to have shacked the silhouettes. They are on the forefront. They are talked about. Since they have qualified for the Olympics second time on the trot, hopes are even raised for an Olympic medal this time.





The women’s team evoke optimism. The scale of which is certainly unprecedented.



The beginning of the year saw the country turning its head towards an young Mizoram girl, Lalremsiami. She had just won India’s first FIH Rising Player of the Year Award. The 20-year old, the youngest in the senior National team, is the lone Indian women hockey player to enter the elite FIH acclaim.



Shortly later, the senior most in the team, Rani Rampal, became first-ever world hockey player to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year Award.



With an impressive 199,477 votes, Rani emerged gloriously where sports fans all over the world have voted for their favourite in a three-week polling in January.



Around the same time, Government of India announced her nomination for the top third civil award Padamshree. Thus she became only the fourth women hockey player in the annals to be honoured so. Since the awards were given to sports in 1957, only Eliza Nelson, Selma D’Silva and Saba Anjum have got the honour in the distaff side of Indian hockey.



Three awards in three years – Arjuna, Padmashree and Khel Ratna– to Rani Rampal is not only the reflection of the heights she scaled, but also how the profile of women’s hockey underwent a massive change..



In fact, women’s hockey’s might was subsumed in three areas in comparison with men’s. They are the World Cup, the Olympics and the Asian Games.



Let me, for instant, quote what transpired in 1998.



Pritam Rani’s team entered the Asian Games final after 16 years in 1998. They went down to mighty Koreans, who were world no 3 then by an odd goal in five. Yet, their emergence was lost in the glory the men’s team attained at the same Bangkok. They won the gold after 36 years.



Not being in the Olympics and not making a mark at World Cup dented women’s profile largely, while Indian men made news in these quadrennial events.



Jakarta 2018 seemed to have changed the scene.



Women’s entry into the final of the Asian Games largely off sent the sombre mood set in by the Indian men’s surrender to Malaysia in the semis.



That Rani Rampal, women’s captain, not PR Sreejesh, the men’s captain was chosen to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony conveyed the unmistakable image transition.



If there was any doubt, a year later, the girls proved why they are so highly rated nowadays.



At the Bhubaneswar Olympic Qualifying Series, they outplayed the challenger States in the first encounter and then fought gallantly to save the day in the repeat match. The way they played the second half and the fashion with which the senior most in the team Rani Rampal struck a Olympic berth deciding goal, proved the miles the girls have covered in their journey.



That the present team has as many as six players whose international career is running into a decade, each one is battle hardened and looking to go further.



Its a rare kind of continuity and experience that makes the women’s team a hot property for the coming Olympics. There is a realization in the top circle, say Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Indian Olympic Association, Hockey India and public in general that the future of Indian hockey lies with the women’s team.



The series awards that Rani has got, and the one Deepika Thakur was conferred (Arjuna), and at least half a dozen deserving women hockey players are awaiting their turn, are a reflection of their improving the game’s profile.



Women’s hockey is on front foot.



