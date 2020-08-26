

Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre



England Hockey are pleased to confirm the appointment of Kuldeep Kaur as our Finance & Administration Director. Kuldeep joins us from the RFU where she held the position of Head of Financial Decision Support & Strategy, responsible for working with the Exec and senior leadership team to provide financial insight and governance for the RFU group to the Board and Audit Committee.





A qualified CIMA accountant, Kuldeep brings a wealth of experience gained during her 9 years working in sport and is well versed in the financial operations of an NGB and its statutory obligations. During this time she has been responsible for a number of strategic projects, including the implementation of systems and processes across business operations areas such as HR, IT, Legal and Governance and Stadium.



Kuldeep is also a coach and mentor for senior leaders within the RFU as well as being a board trustee for a Charity offering careers counselling to vulnerable young people.



Kuldeep said, "I am thrilled to take on this key role with England Hockey at a critical time. I look forward to meeting everyone in person as we emerge after these unprecedented times and return to play."



Nick Pink, "I am delighted to welcome Kuldeep to England Hockey; she made a significant impression in the interview process. Kuldeep joins at an exciting time for the organisation, and I am really pleased to welcome her to the Executive team and to our board, where I am confident she will make a positive contribution.



“At the same time, I would like to add my personal thanks to Ian Wilson, who formally steps down and retires as Finance and Administration Director at the end of August. As many know, Ian has had a tough few months as he battled his cancer diagnosis and treatment. He has remained determined and steadfast throughout these tough few months and I would like to personally thank Ian for the considerable contribution that he has made in his time with England Hockey, and for the years of hard work and dedicated service. Ian continues his recovery and has agreed to stay on in a part time consultancy role to support our ongoing Governance activities.”



Kuldeep’s first day will be Monday 12th October and we look forward to welcoming her to England Hockey.



England Hockey Board Media release