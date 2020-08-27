



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia lost another legendary sportsman and a very dedicated sports official with the passing of Titus Havelock (pic).





The hockey great, 86, passed away yesterday in Melbourne due to coronary related illness. He leaves behind wife Ivy and sons Darren and Travers.



A former school teacher, Titus had dedicated most of his life to hockey as a player, coach, umpire and administrator. The Ipoh-born moved to Penang in 1957, where he found a regular spot in the state team and captained the team for 12 years.



He played alongside hockey greats of two different eras in Chua brothers Eng Cheng and Eng Kim, M. Shanmuganathan, Freddie Vias, Allen Koelmayer, Benny Manuel, Peter and Lawrence van Huizen, Gian Singh, Gerry Toft, S. Selvanayagam, Philip Sankey, Noel Monerasinghe, B. Coutes and down to the times of Ho Koh Chye, C. Paramalingam, A. Francis, Hanif Taib, K. Yogeswaran and the rest from this period. After retiring as a player, he turned to umpiring in 1970 and within nine years, he was one of the top 29 umpires in the world. He was in the world federation list of umpires for World Cup and Olympic Games.



He also served as an assistant coach of the national team for the 1973 World Cup in Amsterdam and was appointed as the then Malaysian Hockey Federation director of development in 1983. for his vast knowledge and experience.



Titus will be deeply missed by the sports and hockey fraternity.



The Star of Malaysia