

Titus W. Havelock. - Pic Courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Titus W. Havelock, a former national hockey player and world class umpire, died at the age of 86 in Melbourne today.





He was also the Director of Development for the then Malaysian Hockey Federation in 1985.



A school teacher from Perak, he moved to Penang and captained the state team for 12 years.



Havelock played hockey with two eras of great players. He saw action with the Chua brothers, Eng Cheng and Eng Kim, M. Shanmuganathan, Peter and Lawrence van Huizen and Gian Singh.



The other era was with Ho Koh Chye, A. Francis and Datuk R. Yogeswaran.



After retiring from top flight hockey, Havelock started umpiring in 1970, and by 1979 he was among the top 29 umpires in the world and was on the International Hockey Federation's World Cup and Olympics list.



Havelock's umpiring career spanned 40 international matches in 11 tournaments including a Junior World Cup final and three Champions Trophies.



And at the 1973 World Cup in Amsterdam, he was Malaysia's assistant coach.



Friends and officials remembered Havelock fondly.



"Titus was not only a dashing looking guy but was also a good player and a very reliable international umpire. He used to ride a Ducati bike in his younger days in Penang and was a very good singer. His favourite song was 'Cottonfields Back Home." said former hockey great M. Mahendran.



"Titus brought to the game a unique brand of individualism and flair. A great friend, good company, humble, honest, sincere and always ready to help." said M.P. Haridas, former Olympic Council of Malaysia general manager.



"I first came to know Titus in 1973. He umpired my first appearance for Selangor against Perlis. I always admired his umpiring as he was so stylish – very fair and a world class umpire. He inspired the youngsters," said K. Tharmanathan, former cricket coach.



"It's very difficult to get good umpires and Titus was an exception. Very fair and good," said N. Sri Shanmuganathan, 1975 World Cup hockey skipper.



"A very disciplined, sharp, neutral and fair hockey umpire," said Leslie Armstrong, former athletics coach.



"First time I met coach Titus was when I was in junior in St Marks in Butterworth. He was my PE teacher. When I was selected to the Penang team, he was the coach. He took me aside and gave me RM100 to buy a pair of boots and stick.



That was a lot of money in those days. A true friend and the best coach ever," said former national hockey player V. Ravindran.



"Without a doubt, Titus was a very capable and fair international umpire whom all players liked," said former national player R. Pathmarajah.



Former New Straits Times sports writer George Das has penned a poem titled "Passion, sweat & dedication" in memory of Havelock.



The poem:



Sweat drips down his temples

A shrill whistle pierces the humid air

Whistle in one hand

And the other indicating an infringement

Titus Havelock stood out like a music conductor

A very stylish international umpire

Fair and very well respected by all

Hockey was his passion as a player, coach and umpire

He was intense, dedicated and devoted to the game

Watching you handle a match was a pleasure Titus.



New Straits Times